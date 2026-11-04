📢 Jensen Water sets two public hearings on 2027 budget

📢 Public hearings set for Jensen Water 2027 budget

Jensen Water Improvement District will hold two public hearings on its 2027 budget at the district office, 5950 South 8500 East, Jensen, Utah.

Tentative budget hearing: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Budget approval & adoption hearing: Thursday, December 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

The 2027 tentative budget will be available to review at the office starting December 1, 2026, Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

The district will take public comments at both hearings, and the public is encouraged to attend.

If you need ADA accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids or services), please contact Trudy Wheeler at 435-789-2781 before the meeting.