Jensen Beach is busy and the shops are hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these local retail roles are worth a look.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Location: Jensen Beach, FL (Treasure Coast Square)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers feel welcome, style outfits, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy fashion, friendly chats, and a fast-paced sales floor.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Jensen Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Hourly Base Pay: $18.00/hr + $5.00/hr training pay (guaranteed $20/hr with incentives)

(guaranteed with incentives) Extras: Annual stock grant, employee stock purchase plan, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off and holidays (eligibility varies), phone & internet discounts

Work with phones and tech while helping customers pick the right plans and devices. Includes paid training, clear growth path to Mobile Expert, and strong benefits even for part-timers.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Banter by Piercing Pagoda)

Location: Jensen Beach, FL (Treasure Coast Square)

Type: Part-time & Seasonal

Salary: Base pay plus commission (exact rate not listed)

Base pay (exact rate not listed) Extras: Training, commission, 401(k), merch discounts; medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays for eligible full-time roles

Help customers pick jewelry that marks big moments, from piercings to gifts. Great if you like sales, sparkle, and the chance to earn more with commission and grow into key-holder roles.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.