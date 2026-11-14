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🛒 Jensen Beach Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Jensen Beach is busy and the shops are hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these local retail roles are worth a look.
Brand Representative - Treasure Coast Square, Hollister
- Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
- Location: Jensen Beach, FL (Treasure Coast Square)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers feel welcome, style outfits, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy fashion, friendly chats, and a fast-paced sales floor.
Mobile Associate - Retail Sales
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Jensen Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Hourly Base Pay: $18.00/hr + $5.00/hr training pay (guaranteed $20/hr with incentives)
- Extras: Annual stock grant, employee stock purchase plan, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off and holidays (eligibility varies), phone & internet discounts
Work with phones and tech while helping customers pick the right plans and devices. Includes paid training, clear growth path to Mobile Expert, and strong benefits even for part-timers.
Sales Associate / Key Sales / Seasonal Opportunities - Banter by Piercing Pagoda - Treasure Coast Square - Store 370
- Employer: Signet Jewelers (Banter by Piercing Pagoda)
- Location: Jensen Beach, FL (Treasure Coast Square)
- Type: Part-time & Seasonal
- Salary: Base pay plus commission (exact rate not listed)
- Extras: Training, commission, 401(k), merch discounts; medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays for eligible full-time roles
Help customers pick jewelry that marks big moments, from piercings to gifts. Great if you like sales, sparkle, and the chance to earn more with commission and grow into key-holder roles.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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