The 2nd Annual Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam will be held at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce on Saturday, November 14, from 10 AM–8 PM, with Friends In Pink, Inc. as one of the benefiting groups. The free event will feature live music all day, including headliner Brothers Within, a FREE Kids Zone, and a morning speech by Friends In Pink President Robyn Young about the group’s work helping women with little or no insurance pay medical bills and access free mammograms, wigs, prosthetics, and bras. More information: https://SRFP.net

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends In Pink, Inc.