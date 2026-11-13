Author Seretha Richey will hold a launch party for her new romance novella “Pink Christmas of Hope” on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at The Midnight Dreary Bookstore, 10939 US-1 S., Port St. Lucie, FL 34952. Friends In Pink, Inc. will receive 100% of the proceeds from book sales to help women with little or no insurance pay medical costs and access free mammograms, wigs, prosthetics, and bras. Preorder prices are $20 for paperback and $25 for hardcover; purchase online here: https://friendsinpinkinc.thundertix.com/events/273877.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends In Pink, Inc.