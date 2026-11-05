🏥 Jennings, LA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & NP Roles

Jennings is seeing steady demand for healthcare pros, especially in respiratory care and primary care. If you’re open to travel work or serving a community clinic, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Jennings, LA

Salary: Approx. $1,933 per week (estimate from agency)

(estimate from agency) Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr evening shifts)

Travel RRT role with a Joint Commission–certified agency, starting 12/14/2026. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement. Great fit if you have NBRC credentials, CPR, and 18+ months respiratory experience, ideally in critical care.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Jennings, LA

Salary: $1,821 – $1,917 per week

Type: Travel/Contract (13 weeks, 3x12 nights)

Night-shift travel RT contract at a leading local facility, with solid weekly pay and a quick ASAP start. Best for therapists with 2+ years recent experience who want to boost income and keep options open for future travel gigs.

Employer: Mercy Medical Health Center of Gulf Shores (FQHC)

(FQHC) Location: Jennings, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, In-person

Primary care NP role at a Federally Qualified Health Center, serving underserved and low-income patients across the lifespan. You’ll manage acute and chronic conditions, focus on prevention, and work in a team-based model. Requires LA APRN/NP license, national board certification, DEA, BLS, and offers 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare jobs in Jennings move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.