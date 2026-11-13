Jenks has some solid food and coffee spots hiring right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Jenks, OK

Jenks, OK Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.25 per hour + cash incentives

Lead shifts, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly at this busy McDonald’s. Comes with employee discounts and free meals, paid time off, tuition help, 401(k), weekly direct deposit, and medical/dental/vision plus clear training and advancement paths.

Employer: Bella Roma Jenks

Location: Jenks, OK

Jenks, OK Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Cook Italian dishes for lunch and dinner at a local spot that’s closed on Sundays. Great if you’ve got line cook experience and want steady in-person work with an employee discount.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Jenks, OK

Jenks, OK Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (entry pay based on location)

Make coffee, connect with customers, and work as part of a tight team—no experience required. Starbucks highlights medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid vacation and sick time, parental leave, and 100% tuition coverage for an online bachelor’s degree through ASU for eligible partners.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.