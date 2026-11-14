Jenkintown has a nice little cluster of education and training roles right now, especially if you’re into nursing education or staff development.

Below are several solid options you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Bethany Christian Services

Bethany Christian Services Location: Jenkintown, PA (national training reach)

(national training reach) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Faith-based role building and managing training for staff who serve children, families, and refugees. You’ll design curriculum, track compliance, run webinars, and support onboarding across multiple states, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Jenkintown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re an RN with a BSN or higher who likes mentoring and coordination more than bedside care. You’ll manage clinical sites, support instructors and students, and keep partnerships with hospitals and facilities running smoothly.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Jenkintown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping the nursing skills labs stocked, organized, and ready for students. Great fit if you have HHA, CNA, or LPN experience and enjoy helping learners practice skills and simulations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and training orgs in Jenkintown tend to post related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.