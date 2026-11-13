Jenkintown’s food scene is growing, and Shake Shack is leading the charge. If you’ve got restaurant leadership experience, there are several management paths here with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Jenkintown, PA

Type: Full-time

Top leadership role running a high-volume Shack. You’ll own the business results, lead and coach the team, manage P&L, scheduling, and safety, and be the face of the brand in the community.

Perks: Weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life and disability, **401(k) with match***, PTO, paid parental leave, commuter benefits, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Jenkintown, PA

Type: Full-time

Second-in-command role for experienced leaders who want to grow into GM. You’ll help run daily operations, coach the team, manage inventory and scheduling, and support financial goals in a fast-paced setting.

Perks: Weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life and disability, **401(k) with match***, PTO, paid parental leave, commuter benefits, and development programs.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Jenkintown, PA

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you have 2–3 years of restaurant management. You’ll run day-to-day operations, train and motivate the team, keep service standards high, and ensure safety and sanitation are always on point.

Perks: Weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life and disability, **401(k) with match***, PTO, paid parental leave, commuter benefits, and clear growth paths.

If you’ve led teams in busy restaurants and want solid benefits plus a brand that’s still growing, pick the level that fits your experience and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.