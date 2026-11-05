🛒 Jenkintown Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jenkintown has some solid front-line roles right now, from phones to fitness to school dining. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gastrointestinal Associates

Gastrointestinal Associates Location: Hybrid remote, Jenkintown, PA (on-site training in Rydal, then 100% remote in PA)

Hybrid remote, (on-site training in Rydal, then 100% remote in PA) Salary: From $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Medical call center role with competitive pay, full benefits, and the chance to work from home after 4–6 weeks of training. You’ll handle patient calls, schedule visits, and work in the EMR system for a long-standing GI practice.

Employer: ELIOR GROUP – Elior Independent School Dining

Location: Abington Friends School, Jenkintown, PA

Abington Friends School, Salary: $18.50/hour

Type: Full-time, on-site

Why it’s appealing: Steady school-based schedule with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay. You’ll handle orders, cash, and customer service in a clean, organized foodservice setting.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Location: Jenkintown, PA

Salary: Starting at $12/hour with scheduled increases

with scheduled increases Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, Why it’s appealing: Classic front-desk gym role with daytime hours, free Black Card membership, PTO, 401(k) with match, and health benefits. You’ll greet members, answer phones, give tours, and help keep the club clean and welcoming.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and start dates are often flexible if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.