Healthcare hiring is steady in Jena, LA, especially around the local ICE detention facility. If you have clinical or behavioral health experience, there are several ways to plug in here.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Full-time (clinical psychologist)

Full-time (clinical psychologist) Salary: Not listed

Work as the on-site Behavioral Health Provider and SME for mental health and substance use. You’ll lead an integrated treatment program, provide assessments, testing, and therapy, and guide staff on suicide prevention and high‑risk cases.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Full-time, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Full-time, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Salary: Not listed

Licensed at the independent level? This role focuses on SMI/SMD detainees, doing evaluations, individual and group therapy, and case management, plus reports and coordination with ICE Behavioral Health units.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Full-time physician

Full-time physician Salary: Not listed

Serve as the on-site medical authority, seeing patients every 30–45 minutes, supervising APPs and nursing staff, and overseeing all primary care for adults and children in custody.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have at least 1 year of tech experience. You’ll handle med prep and dispensing, inventory, ordering, and pharmacy recordkeeping for a busy detention facility clinic.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Part-time / PRN LPN/LVN

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing intake screenings, meds, wound care, EKGs, phlebotomy, nebulizer therapy, and TB tests. Ideal if you want flexible hours in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Likely full-time LPN/LVN

Likely full-time LPN/LVN Salary: Not listed

Similar clinical duties as the PT/PRN role, but structured more like a regular schedule: meds administration, intakes, treatments, labs, and emergency response.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Full-time Rad Tech

Full-time Rad Tech Salary: Not listed

If you’re ARRT-certified, you’ll do mostly chest X-rays for TB screening plus other conventional imaging, maintain QC on equipment, and support basic clinical tasks like vitals and CLIA‑waived tests.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Part-time / PRN Rad Tech

Salary: Not listed

Same core imaging work as the full-time role, but with flexible, as‑needed hours—good if you’re balancing another job or school.

Employer: The Arora Group

The Arora Group Location: Jena, LA 71342

Type: Full-time tech

Full-time tech Salary: Not listed

Support the mental health team with wellness checks, group facilitation, behavior observations, vitals, and scheduling. Great step if you have an associate degree in a behavioral field and want more clinical exposure.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details on shifts and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.