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Jena
🏥 Jena, LA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings at ICE Facility
10 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Jena, LA, especially around the local ICE detention facility. If you have clinical or behavioral health experience, there are several ways to plug in here.
Psychologist
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Full-time (clinical psychologist)
- Salary: Not listed
Work as the on-site Behavioral Health Provider and SME for mental health and substance use. You’ll lead an integrated treatment program, provide assessments, testing, and therapy, and guide staff on suicide prevention and high‑risk cases.
Social Worker
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Full-time, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
- Salary: Not listed
Licensed at the independent level? This role focuses on SMI/SMD detainees, doing evaluations, individual and group therapy, and case management, plus reports and coordination with ICE Behavioral Health units.
Primary Care Physician
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Full-time physician
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as the on-site medical authority, seeing patients every 30–45 minutes, supervising APPs and nursing staff, and overseeing all primary care for adults and children in custody.
Pharmacy Technician - PT/PRN
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you have at least 1 year of tech experience. You’ll handle med prep and dispensing, inventory, ordering, and pharmacy recordkeeping for a busy detention facility clinic.
Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse - PT/PRN
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Part-time / PRN LPN/LVN
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role doing intake screenings, meds, wound care, EKGs, phlebotomy, nebulizer therapy, and TB tests. Ideal if you want flexible hours in a fast-paced setting.
Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Likely full-time LPN/LVN
- Salary: Not listed
Similar clinical duties as the PT/PRN role, but structured more like a regular schedule: meds administration, intakes, treatments, labs, and emergency response.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Full-time Rad Tech
- Salary: Not listed
If you’re ARRT-certified, you’ll do mostly chest X-rays for TB screening plus other conventional imaging, maintain QC on equipment, and support basic clinical tasks like vitals and CLIA‑waived tests.
Radiologic Technologist - PT/PRN
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Part-time / PRN Rad Tech
- Salary: Not listed
Same core imaging work as the full-time role, but with flexible, as‑needed hours—good if you’re balancing another job or school.
Behavioral Health Technician
- Employer: The Arora Group
- Location: Jena, LA 71342
- Type: Full-time tech
- Salary: Not listed
Support the mental health team with wellness checks, group facilitation, behavior observations, vitals, and scheduling. Great step if you have an associate degree in a behavioral field and want more clinical exposure.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details on shifts and benefits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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