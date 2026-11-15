Grammy-winning musician, author, and philanthropist Ziggy Marley teamed up with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation on Nov. 9 for a virtual visit with young patients at children’s hospitals across the country.

The visit was broadcast through the foundation’s closed-circuit network to thousands of patients at 11 Seacrest Studios locations. During the event, Marley shared his new children’s picture book, “True to Myself,” with patients.

Marley also donated copies of “True to Myself” and one of his previous children’s books, “Little John Crow,” to hospitals across the full Seacrest Studios network.

The visit included a patient-led Q&A in which Marley talked about his creative process as an author, explained how he got the nickname “Ziggy” and answered lighthearted questions, including who his favorite Mario Kart character is. One of the sweetest moments came when a young patient shared that they were named Ziggy after him.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation builds content creation and interactive media studios inside children’s hospitals. The Seacrest Studios locations give kids receiving medical treatment a creative place to host podcasts, produce videos and interview special guests, all without leaving the hospital.

Marley released “True to Myself” earlier this fall. The book is based on his song of the same name, which has more than 153 million plays on Spotify. It is a joyful, empowering story that celebrates self-esteem, kindness and community. With illustrations by Ashley Evans, young readers are welcomed into a lively community of kids as they make friends, look out for one another and discover the joy of giving back. The book carries forward the legacy of Marley’s father, Bob Marley, of fostering joy, connection, and community.

Marley is a nine-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, humanitarian, and author with a long history of projects for kids and families. His picture books include “Pajammin,” “I Love You Too,” “My Dog Romeo” and “Music Is in Everything.” He is the eldest son of reggae icons, Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Orly, and their children.

Founded in 2009, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is a nonprofit that brings interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals to help patients find joy during treatment. It has grown into a national network of 14 Seacrest Studios. In 2025, the foundation delivered 8,406 hours of live programming and helped patients create 265 original shows, reaching approximately 3.1 million patients and family members. It also supports almost 50 interns a year through its internship program, giving students hands-on experience in broadcast production.

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