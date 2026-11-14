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Grand Galvez hosts 150-foot Thanksgiving brunch buffet in Galveston
By JELD,3 days ago
Grand Galvez will host its traditional Thanksgiving Day brunch buffet on Thursday, Nov. 26, in the Grand Ballroom in Galveston. Reservations are available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the historic beachfront hotel, offering panoramic views of the Gulf.
The 150-foot-long spread pairs traditional holiday favorites with a large selection of breakfast specialties, baked goods, fresh salads, charcuterie, vegetables, a pasta station, and a large dessert presentation. The menu also features chef-attended carving stations offering hand-carved rosemary sage turkey roast, garlic Dijon prime rib of beef, and smoked pit ham.
Additional culinary offerings include a seafood and raw bar featuring poached peel-and-eat Cajun shrimp, half-shell Gulf oysters, crab clusters, green lip mussels, oysters Galvez, and shrimp and crab Campechana. The event combines these dishes with Lone Star specialties in a festive setting.
Pricing for the Thanksgiving brunch is $129.99 per person, $39.99 for children ages 6 to 12, and complimentary for children under 6. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 409-765-7721, ext. 2142, with dress code guidelines requesting no shorts, T-shirts, hats, or swimwear.
Grand Galvez is a AAA 4-Diamond historic beachfront property on the Texas Gulf Coast known as the Queen of the Gulf. Owned by Mark Wyant of Seawall Hospitality LLC, the 222-guest-room hotel has welcomed visitors worldwide for more than 110 years and features dining options such as Monarch restaurant and The Founders Bar.
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The post Grand Galvez hosts 150-foot Thanksgiving brunch buffet in Galveston first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.