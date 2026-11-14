Photo via Grand Galvez

Grand Galvez will host its traditional Thanksgiving Day brunch buffet on Thursday, Nov. 26, in the Grand Ballroom in Galveston. Reservations are available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the historic beachfront hotel, offering panoramic views of the Gulf.

The 150-foot-long spread pairs traditional holiday favorites with a large selection of breakfast specialties, baked goods, fresh salads, charcuterie, vegetables, a pasta station, and a large dessert presentation. The menu also features chef-attended carving stations offering hand-carved rosemary sage turkey roast, garlic Dijon prime rib of beef, and smoked pit ham.

Additional culinary offerings include a seafood and raw bar featuring poached peel-and-eat Cajun shrimp, half-shell Gulf oysters, crab clusters, green lip mussels, oysters Galvez, and shrimp and crab Campechana. The event combines these dishes with Lone Star specialties in a festive setting.

Pricing for the Thanksgiving brunch is $129.99 per person, $39.99 for children ages 6 to 12, and complimentary for children under 6. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 409-765-7721, ext. 2142, with dress code guidelines requesting no shorts, T-shirts, hats, or swimwear.

Grand Galvez is a AAA 4-Diamond historic beachfront property on the Texas Gulf Coast known as the Queen of the Gulf. Owned by Mark Wyant of Seawall Hospitality LLC, the 222-guest-room hotel has welcomed visitors worldwide for more than 110 years and features dining options such as Monarch restaurant and The Founders Bar.

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