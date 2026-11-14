ARIA winter display

MGM Resorts International is rolling out a slate of holiday displays and seasonal experiences across its Las Vegas properties. The lineup includes themed installations at Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand, a Santa-themed show at Shark Reef Aquarium and a holiday production at Excalibur.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens will become “Postcards from Christmas,” on view Nov. 14, 2026, through Jan. 2, 2027. The display features four scenes: a festive train winding through glowing evergreens, an ornament-laden tree surrounded by holiday blooms, a cozy fireside family gathering and a teddy bear dressed as a toy soldier among poinsettias and gifts. Guests can dine within the display at The Garden Table, which serves brunch from Sadelle’s and dinner from Michael Mina Bellagio.

At ARIA Resort & Casino, the main lobby debuts “Plaid the Halls” from Nov. 19 to Jan. 10, with plaid textiles, seasonal greenery and warm accents. ARIA Patisserie also has a winter display made entirely of chocolate, sugar and fondant. It centers on a family of Coca-Cola polar bears weighing more than 1,600 pounds total, surrounded by sugar ornaments and chocolate presents that weigh 40 to 80 pounds each. Three pastry chefs spent 30 days building it with 2,000 pounds of chocolate, more than 400 pounds of fondant and 50 pounds of sugar, and it is open for photos Nov. 3 to Jan. 24.

MGM Grand begins its train-themed lobby display Dec. 16. Leo the Lion, the property’s mascot, appears as the train conductor while a model train winds around him through a winter landscape.

Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay brings back Santa in the Shipwreck from Dec. 19 through 24. Children 12 and under receive a complimentary photo with Santa with each paid admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Santa Jaws swims by every half hour for photos, and at 4 p.m. Santa dons a scuba suit and dives into the 1.3-million-gallon shipwreck exhibit, surrounded by sharks, rays and green sea turtles.

Adult tickets are $29 for timed entry and $36 for anytime entry. Children ages 5 to 12 pay $24 for timed entry and $31 for anytime, and children 4 and under are free. Nevada residents with a valid ID receive $3 off at the box office, and reservations are recommended.

At Excalibur, Tournament of Kings: ’Twas the Knight pairs medieval jousting with holiday-inspired music and a seasonal dinner of herb roasted half chicken, rosemary red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob cooked in brown butter, a dinner roll and a pumpkin pastry. Performances run Nov. 25 through Dec. 25, Wednesday through Monday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and the show is dark on Tuesdays. Tickets start at $63.44, not including taxes and fees, and are available at the Excalibur Box Office, Excalibur.com or by phone at (702) 597-7600. Nevada residents with a valid ID receive a $10 discount, and children 3 and younger are free on an adult’s lap.

Across MGM Resorts properties, restaurants are offering holiday tasting menus, limited-edition dishes and seasonal cocktails, with details at mgmresorts.com. From Nov. 11 through Jan. 5, MGMShops.com is offering 30% off signature products online, including room amenities, gifts and premium furnishings.

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The post MGM Resorts brings holiday displays and festive experiences to Las Vegas properties first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.