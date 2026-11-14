Photo by Adventure Cruises San Diego

Adventure Cruises San Diego has expanded the capacity of its bachelorette boat charters to accommodate up to 15 guests aboard the Paradise Party Yacht. The private charters are designed for wedding parties looking to keep guests together on the water during outings on San Diego Bay.

The 60-foot private vessel features an open deck with panoramic views of the city skyline, Coronado Bridge, and Harbor Island. Charters depart from Safe Harbor Sunroad Resort Marina at 955 Harbor Island Drive without shared vessel arrangements.

Onboard amenities include a disco-grade 3,000-watt sound system for playlists during the cruise. Each departure operates with a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain utilizing professional radar and sonar navigation systems.

Booking guidelines recommend reserving early for Saturday afternoon and sunset windows, confirming final headcounts up to 15 persons, and arriving at the marina on time. Groups are permitted to bring decorations such as banners and matching outfits after coordinating with the team prior to boarding.

Adventure Cruises San Diego provides private maritime celebrations and milestone events on the water. The company offers tailored departure windows and planning guidelines for wedding parties and private groups visiting the San Diego area.

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The post Adventure Cruises San Diego expands bachelorette boat capacity to 15 guests first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.