The Band Feel photo by Trevor Lovatto

St. Louis rock band The Band Feel has announced new headline dates on its “What Of Now” Tour, which will travel across the country through April 2027. Tickets are on sale now at thebandfeel.com.

The four-piece band is made up of Garrett Barcus on vocals, Tyler Armstrong on guitar, Kadin Rea on bass, and T.J. Steinwart on drums. The tour supports the band’s debut album, What Of Now, a 13-track record that came out Friday, Aug. 21.

The Band Feel has more than 750,000 social media followers and more than 100 million views, and it has sold out headline club shows from coast to coast. The group has toured with Dirty Honey, The Black Crowes and Blackberry Smoke. It is finishing a November run supporting Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick on the “All Washed Up” Tour before heading out on its own headline dates.

What Of Now was produced by five-time Grammy-nominated producer Paul Moak at The Smoakstack in Nashville. The band reunited with Moak after working with him on its 2025 EP, Into The Sun. The album draws on 1970s rock, Laurel Canyon songwriting and mid-century jazz, filtered through a modern lens.

Reviewers have taken notice. One live review said the band blends “the softness in their ballads and the power in their classic rock sound” into an experience that is “vulnerable yet awe-provoking.” Vintage Guitar recently interviewed Armstrong and Barcus about the album and Armstrong’s guitar collection, and Gibson looked at the vintage guitars he played while recording it.

“‘What Of Now’ was created with no intention besides to provide a musical experience that makes you feel,” the band said in a statement. “And being our debut record, the importance is understood that this release is how we will be assessed from now on. So, more than anything, our passion behind this record is knowing that as the music guides you through songs of power, vulnerability, love and sorrow, it will be felt in whatever way the ear and heart tell you to.”

The band also draws on blues, soul, R&B, progressive rock and 1990s alternative, along with poetry and visual art. Rather than a revival act, The Band Feel describes itself as a living, breathing progression of rock, built for the stage first.

The Band Feel tour dates

Date City Venue Saturday, November 14 Davenport, IA Capitol Theatre* Sunday, November 15 La Vista, NE The Astro Theater* Wednesday, November 18 Milwaukee, WI Landmark Credit Union Live* Thursday, November 19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre* Saturday, November 21 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield Park Center Stage* Friday, December 11 Chicago, IL Reggies Rock Club% Friday, December 18 Sioux City, IA Anthem at Hard Rock Friday, January 15 West Hollywood, CA Troubadour Thursday, January 21 Charleston, SC The Charleston Pour House^ Friday, January 22 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Purgatory)^ Saturday, January 23 Chattanooga, TN Barrelhouse Ballroom^ Thursday, February 4 Philadelphia, PA MilkBoy Philadelphia~ Saturday, February 6 New York, NY Mercury Lounge~ Sunday, February 7 Cambridge, MA The Middle East (Upstairs)~ Thursday, February 11 Toronto, ON The Horseshoe Tavern~ Friday, February 12 Flint, MI The Machine Shop~ Saturday, February 13 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups~ Thursday, March 18 Kansas City, MO Encore at the Uptown Theater^ Saturday, March 20 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall^ Thursday, April 1 Austin, TX 3Ten ACL Live^ Friday, April 2 Fort Worth, TX Magnolia Motor Lounge^ Saturday, April 3 Spring, TX Sawyer Park Icehouse^

Bolded = Headline dates

= Headline dates * Support for Cheap Trick

% w/ Free Joel

^ w/ Parrotfish

~ w/ The Happy Return

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The post The Band Feel announces new “What Of Now” Tour through April 2027 first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.