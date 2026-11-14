Photo via Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Santa Claus is returning to Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, for “Christmas with Santa: A BR Prime Experience.” The holiday brunch takes place Sunday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BR Prime, the resort’s award-winning steakhouse.

BR Prime will be transformed for the occasion, with Santa and other holiday characters on hand to greet guests. The brunch includes fresh seafood, live-action cooking stations, traditional breakfast offerings, and holiday pastries. Bottomless Bloody Marys, Mimosas, and Poinsettias are also part of the experience.

Live mini performances by Christmas In The Air will be part of the event. Each guest will receive a keepsake photo with Santa and a commemorative plush polar bear, provided through a partnership with Coca-Cola.

“There is nothing quite like the magic of the holidays at Beau Rivage, and we are thrilled to welcome families back for this signature Gulf Coast tradition,” said Murat Akan, vice president of hospitality. “Our Christmas with Santa Brunch is a spectacular way to launch the season, and our team is ready to deliver an unforgettable holiday experience for our guests.”

Brunch is $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Children 2 and under eat free. Reservations are required and are now being accepted through the Beau Rivage website. Guests are encouraged to wear their Sunday best.

Click here to make reservations.

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The post Beau Rivage brings Santa Brunch back to BR Prime in Biloxi on Dec. 6 first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.