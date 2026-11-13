Photo via MGM

The Corner Store is now open at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, bringing its SoHo original to the Las Vegas Strip. It is the first expansion beyond New York City for the restaurant from Tilman Fertitta and Eugene Remm. The new location pairs elevated American classics and inventive martinis with a setting designed by Rockwell Group.

Chef Michael Vignola leads the kitchen, which serves Las Vegas-exclusive dishes alongside signatures from the New York menu. Those include Lobster & Caviar Rolls with tarragon-celery remoulade, Five Cheese Pizza Rolls with whipped ranch and a Caesar topped with everything bagel croutons and cream cheese croquettes. The Wagyu French Dip features 72-hour slow-roasted Westholme Australian ribeye.

An expanded Butcher’s Counter is exclusive to Las Vegas and offers premium meats and hand-cut steaks, including the Rosewood Ranch Wagyu Tomahawk and Wagyu Porterhouse. Seasonal crudos, market-driven salads and larger-format plates round out a menu designed for sharing.

The martini takes center stage in a dedicated Martini Room anchored by a green onyx bar. CHG Beverage Director Lucas Robinson leads the cocktail program, which includes the Tomato Martini, the Sour Cream & Onion Martini and a Las Vegas version of Oli’s Dirty Martini served with a trio of mascarpone caviar gordal olives. The wine list was developed by CHG Wine Director Emily Buse with Master Sommelier Douglas Kim, executive director of wine for MGM Resorts.

Located on the third floor of Boulevard Tower, the restaurant is entered through a discreet storefront framed by wood doors and tinted fluted glass. Inside, burl wood, antique mirrors, marble and velvet lead from the main bar to the Martini Room and the main dining room.

The Corner Store is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until late. Reservations are available through The Cosmopolitan online or by calling (702) 675-9828.

“Opening The Corner Store in Las Vegas is an exciting milestone for our team and the brand,” said CHG Partner Eugene Remm. The debut is the latest chapter in the partnership between MGM Resorts International and CATCH Hospitality Group, which began with the opening of CATCH at ARIA Resort & Casino in 2018.

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The post The Corner Store opens at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, its first location outside New York first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.