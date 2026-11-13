Ryan and Vince prepare for the ultimate burger showdown at Sam’s Tavern in Seattle

NFL veterans Vince Wilfork and Ryan Fitzpatrick are taking their appetites on the road in “Men v. Food,” a new series premiering Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. The pair visit some of America’s biggest football cities and go head-to-head in eating competitions, tackling towering dishes and colossal creations.

The series reimagines the “Man v. Food” franchise with new food challenges in Kansas City, Boston, Houston, Buffalo, Nashville, New Orleans, Chicago and Seattle. Wilfork and Fitzpatrick also compete against each other, bringing a friendly rivalry to every stop. Each week, they team up with a local sports legend and explore the city’s culinary gems before the showdown begins. The winner earns the “food chain” award and bragging rights.

The premiere heads to Seattle, where Seahawks legend Richard Sherman greets the duo. The challenge is at Sam’s Tavern, where a quadruple burger stacked with 4.5 pounds of beef, buns, toppings, and fixings defeats competitors 90% of the time. Challengers must also finish a loaded Bloody Mary garnished with another burger and a pint of beer.

Before the showdown, Wilfork and Fitzpatrick stop at Market House Meats for its Reuben sandwiches and Taylor Shellfish Farm for fresh seafood and raw geoduck, the world’s largest burrowing clam. Fitzpatrick is hoping the geoduck will throw Wilfork off his game. Sherman and Seattle fans then cheer from the sidelines back at Sam’s.

Other challenges this season include a 40-inch lobster roll with four pounds of lobster meat at Pauli’s in Boston and a 76-ounce prime rib at Star Rover in Houston. In New Orleans, they face 180 oysters at Acme Oyster House, and in Buffalo, a 36-inch pizza with 15 pounds of dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings at La Hacienda Brighton. Chicago brings a fiery bowl of “Monster Hell Ramen” at Strings Ramen, while Kansas City features a hot wing showdown at Grinders. In Nashville, they take on nearly 12 pounds of cobbler at Tennessee Cobbler Co.

“Everything about this show is big: the cities, the flavors, the food and, of course, the competition,” Wilfork said. “I never expected to be intimidated by a plate of food, but these challenges are the real deal.”

Fitzpatrick, who spent 17 years in the NFL, said he is a fan of the original “Man v. Food” and is taking his competitive streak off the field. “Going head-to-head with Vince Wilfork to eat a 12-pound cobbler in 30 minutes is my idea of a good time, especially when I win and get all future bragging rights,” he said.

Special guests this season include NFL players Brian Urlacher, Matt Hasselbeck, Andre Ware, Jim Kelly, Delanie Walker and Andrew Whitworth. Others include Chicago sports announcer Ray Clay, the Buffalo Bills offensive line, social media personality Almost Andy Reid and country artists Tyler Rich and ERNEST.

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The post NFL stars Vince Wilfork and Ryan Fitzpatrick take on giant food challenges in Discovery’s “Men v. Food” first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.