Hinterland Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 12th annual edition, taking place July 30 through Aug. 1, 2027, at Roaming Hills in St. Charles, Iowa. Located 30 minutes south of Des Moines, the single-stage music and camping event features performers including Slayyyter, Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Strings, Zach Top, Malcolm Todd and Remi Wolf.

The 2027 roster marks a return to the festival for Bridgers and Strings, who both headlined the event in 2022. Wolf will also return to the Iowa countryside after making her Hinterland debut in 2025.

Attendees can stay on the grounds for the weekend with tent, car and RV camping options. After main stage performances conclude each night, late-night sets will take place at the Campfire Stage in the campground for all ticket holders, alongside nearby Basecamp amenities including food vendors and a bar.

In addition to musical performances, the festival grounds feature art installations, miles of scenic trails and the family-friendly Miniland area. Regional artists and makers will also showcase their work at the HinterMarket.

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The post Hinterland Music Festival announces 2027 lineup in St. Charles, Iowa first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.