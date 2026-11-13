Grammy-nominated trio The Record Company released a new single and official visualizer, “Last Lonely Winter,” on Nov. 11 via Yep Roc Records. Mastered by Jason Livermore at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado, the track is available on all streaming platforms and marks the first taste of new music from vocalist and guitarist Chris Vos, bassist Alex Stiff, and drummer Marc Cazorla.

According to Stiff, the lyrical song centers on a character who must escape town and adopt a new name to survive his vices and addictions. Musically, the trio lets the arrangement build gradually without major chordal shifts, incorporating acoustic guitars, three-part harmonies, dobro and pedal steel.

Vos recorded the vocals in the basement of a family member’s home in Detroit, drawing on memories of growing up during Wisconsin winters. The song reflects the band’s recent personal experiences over the past few years, including health scares, aging, and the birth of Stiff’s son in late 2024.

The release follows a year in which the band marked the 10th anniversary of its debut album, Give It Back To You, with a deluxe expanded reissue in February 2026. The group also embarked on the Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary Tour to celebrate the record.

The Record Company is currently on tour, with dates running through April 2027. Additional new music from the band will follow next year.

Click here to stream “Last Lonely Winter”

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The post The Record Company releases new single “Last Lonely Winter” first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.