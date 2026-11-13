Guests celebrate the season with donuts in front of a Christmas tree on the Historic Boston Holiday & Delicious Donut Tour

Underground Donut Tour has announced the return of its Holiday Donut Tours across 16 cities in the United States. These limited-season holiday food tours combine seasonal donuts and sweet treats with holiday lights and the stories behind local holiday traditions.

New for the 2026 season, the company added Pittsburgh to the lineup with a holiday sweet treats and walking tour running from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31. The guided walking experiences take groups through festive neighborhoods with stops at hand-picked bakeries and donut shops serving holiday creations alongside local favorites.

Between tastings, local guides lead participants past holiday light displays, decorated storefronts, and landmark Christmas trees while sharing history and culture. The family-friendly tours provide an option for winter getaways, holiday office parties, and seasonal outings.

The U.S. holiday tour lineup includes historic Boston, downtown Detroit, West LA and the original farmers market in Los Angeles, midtown New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, downtown Portland, San Diego and Little Italy, Santa Monica, downtown Seattle, and Washington, DC. Private and group bookings are available for visitors and locals.

Underground Donut Tour operates as a large donut-focused walking food tour company. Owner Jeff Woelker notes that the seasonal tours offer a way for people to explore cities dressed up for the holidays while tasting local treats.

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The post Underground donut tours return to cities across the United States for the holidays first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.