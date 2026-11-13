Blues Traveler L-R: Tad Kinchla, Ben Wilson, John Popper, Chan Kinchla, Brendan Hill

Credit: Graham Fielder

Grammy-winning rock band Blues Traveler will perform in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. The band will ride aboard Holland America’s “The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder” float while performing for live spectators in Manhattan and television viewers nationwide.

The milestone 100th march begins at 8:30 a.m. ET from Central Park West and 77th Street, winding through New York City to Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square. The annual holiday tradition draws approximately 3.5 million live spectators along the route and over 34 million viewers watching the nationwide broadcast.

Formed in Princeton, New Jersey, in the late 1980s, Blues Traveler has spent nearly four decades as a live act. Led by singer and harmonica player John Popper, the band features original members Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and keyboardist Ben Wilson.

The band broke through with the multi-platinum album four, which featured hit singles including “Run-Around” and “Hook.” Over their career, the group has released 14 studio albums, sold more than 10 million units worldwide, and earned a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, alongside a 2021 Grammy nomination for Traveler’s Blues.

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and Telemundo from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. across all time zones and stream on Peacock. Fans can access additional information and local listings through official network and parade channels.

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The post Blues Traveler to perform at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.