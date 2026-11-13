Skye’s Pup Squad

Spin Master announced a new spinoff series featuring Skye, the fearless cockapoo from the Paw Patrol franchise. Skye’s Pup Squad is an all-new 2D animated series following best friends Skye, Everest, and Liberty as they rescue animals in need, with season one debuting on Nickelodeon in March 2027.

In the series, Skye and her friends embark on an all-girl-pup road trip traveling along the trails of Rescue Ridge. The pups gear up to help animals in trouble, featuring outdoor adventures, real animal facts, and campfire sing-alongs.

Showrunner Leah Gotcsik notes that the series builds on Skye’s role as an empathetic hero who encourages kids to explore outdoor adventures and animal care alongside their favorite characters.

The original Paw Patrol series, created by Keith Chapman in 2013, has aired more than 600 episodes across 180 territories and 33 languages. Skye’s Pup Squad will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution following the success of previous franchise extensions like Rubble & Crew.

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The post Skye’s Pup Squad debuts on Nickelodeon with new animated series in March 2027 first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.