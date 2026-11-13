R&B icons Brandy and Monica have announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency, titled The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency, following the success of their sold-out co-headlining tour. The 10-performance run at Resorts World Las Vegas is set to begin on May 29, 2027, following a surprise announcement during their appearance on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Co-produced by the Black Promoters Collective and AEG Presents Las Vegas, the production showcases the artists’ individual catalogs and shared musical history. The residency brings the powerhouse vocals and production style from their arena tour to the Resorts World Theatre stage over Memorial Day weekend and into July.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Nov. 20, at 10:00 a.m. PT via AXS.COM. Several presale windows begin earlier in the week, including an American Express presale on Nov. 16, an artist presale on Nov. 18, and local presales on Nov. 19.

The residency includes 10 performance dates across May, June, and July of 2027 at the 4,850-seat Resorts World Theatre. The newly renovated venue features L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology and VIP luxury amenities located within 150 feet of the stage.

The collaborative partnership follows the 1998 release of their hit duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent 13 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Their recent touring and reunion efforts have earned recognition, including a nomination for R&B Tour of the Year at the 2026 Pollstar Awards.

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The post Brandy and Monica announce first-ever Las Vegas residency first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.