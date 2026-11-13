Beau Rivage in Biloxi serves Thanksgiving dinner at six restaurants

Photo via Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

The culinary team at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, is serving Thanksgiving favorites with a gourmet twist at six restaurants. The chefs say the menus offer something for every taste, and guests won’t have any dishes to wash.

At The Buffet, diners can choose Roasted Turkey, Beef Steamship or Herb Crusted Prime Rib, along with Cornbread Dressing, Oyster Dressing, and Mushroom Bread Pudding. Stuffed Pork Loin and Coca-Cola Glazed Ham are also on the menu. The dessert lineup includes Brown Butter Pecan Pie Cupcakes, Pumpkin Cranberry Cheesecake, Thanksgiving Rum Cake, Sweet Potato Cobbler and Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding, plus a Holiday Pie Bar.

The Buffet is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Brunch runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $32.99 for adults and $19.99 for children, and the holiday menu is served from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $49.99 for adults and $25.99 for children. Kids 4 and under eat free at both. Specialty cocktails include Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Poinsettias, daiquiris in a souvenir cup, and wine by the glass or bottle.

Salt & Ivy is offering a $42.99 prix fixe menu in addition to its full menu. Chef Sam Lovato’s dinner features Butter-Herb Roasted Turkey with giblet gravy, Peach Marmalade-Glazed Ham, cornbread dressing, candied sweet potatoes and green bean casserole, and it includes Southern Apple Pie with Vanilla Bean ice cream and Cinnamon Crème Anglaise. The restaurant is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

BetMGM is pairing football with turkey. Its $38 Smoked Turkey Dinner features slow-smoked turkey breast with a hot honey bourbon glaze, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, sweet corn casserole, and sweet potato souffle. For dessert, guests can try an Apple Crisp Dessert Pizza made with caramelized Granny Smith apples, streusel, applewood smoked mozzarella and cream cheese icing. BetMGM is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At BR Prime, Chef Nick Wright-Bodine has added specials to the full menu. They include a Baked Mini Brie en Croute for $31, King Crab and Butternut Squash Bisque for $27, and a $72 Joyce Farms Turkey Dinner with a cornbread stuffed turkey breast Ballantine, Oyster Dressing, and Cranberry two ways.

Jia is offering Soy Roasted Garnished Hens with Stir Fry Wonton Noodles for $52.88, created by Chef Nattalie Henderson. At Coraline’s, Chef Austin Dedeaux has added a $14 Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, a $14 Pomegranate Apple Mixed Green Salad and a $52 Joyce Farms Turkey entrée with whipped potatoes, sweet potato soufflé and giblet gravy. BR Prime, Jia and Coraline’s are each open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and reservations are available.

Menus, dining hours, and reservations are available through Beau Rivage Dining. The resort is MGM Resorts International’s beachfront destination in Biloxi and is home to 13 restaurants, four bars and lounges, and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area. It also features a 1,550-seat theatre, a spa and salon, and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information, call (888) 567-6667 or visit beaurivage.com.

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The post Beau Rivage in Biloxi serves Thanksgiving dinner at six restaurants first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.