TAL launches limited edition Holiday Coffee Collection at Walmart

Photo via TAL

Hydration brand TAL has launched a limited-edition Holiday Coffee Collection available exclusively at Walmart stores for the holiday season. The collection includes eight new designs across two distinct styles, with each item priced at $9.98.

The lineup features the 18-ounce Ribbed Coffee Tumbler and the 12-ounce Bubble Coffee Mug, both designed with seasonal colors. The double-wall Ribbed Coffee Tumbler is available in red tint, pink tint, green tint, and clear, and includes a splash-proof lid alongside reusable straw toppers shaped like a teddy bear, bow, holiday tree, or skier.

The 12-ounce Bubble Coffee Mug features double-wall stainless steel construction with a glossy finish in red, pink, green, or black. It includes an easy-carry handle, a sliding leak-proof lid, and temperature retention built to keep beverages hot for up to five hours or cold for up to 13 hours.

The collection is available in Walmart stores from November 2 through December 28, 2026, while supplies last. Items are stocked in the drinkware section of participating locations.

TAL produces affordable drinkware and hydration accessories sold through retail partners. Parent company Core Home oversees the development and design of the brand’s home goods products.

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