Ferrara has expanded its seasonal lineup for the 2026 holiday season with new products under its Brach’s, Fun Dip, and NERDS brands. The announcement coincides with the release of the company’s 2026 Candy Cane Report examining consumer purchasing habits.

The new product releases include Brach’s Peppermint Candy Cane Ropes, offering a soft and chewy format based on the traditional peppermint flavor. Fun Dip has introduced two-in-one packs featuring cherry and green apple candy canes paired with sour dipping powder, while NERDS is launching Blizzard Punch Juicy Gummy Clusters candy featuring strawberry gummy centers coated in blue and white candies.

According to data from the 2026 Candy Cane Report, 73 percent of surveyed shoppers begin purchasing holiday candy in October or November. The survey indicates that nearly half of seasonal candy shoppers purchase candy canes, with 68 percent selecting classic mint and 47 percent opting for fruity flavors.

The new seasonal items are available at retail locations for the 2026 holiday shopping period. Additional product details can be found through Ferrara and its individual brand platforms.

Brach’s produces seasonal sugar confections and sells approximately 255 million candy canes annually. Parent company Ferrara manages a portfolio of confections including Brach’s, NERDS, and Fun Dip.

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The post Brach’s releases new holiday candies alongside 2026 candy cane report first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.