U2 photo by Michael Cowhey from Becoming U2′

Island Records announced a special U2 and Guinness release of an exclusive one-off limited-edition run of the album Carnaval De Luz on Pearl White Marble 1LP Vinyl on November 13, 2026. The collaboration marks the 50th anniversary of the Dublin-born band.

The release commemorates a defining moment in the band’s history, tracing back to 1978 when members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. changed their name from The Hype to enter a Guinness-sponsored talent contest in Limerick, winning top prize and studio recording time. The collector’s edition features the 12-track album, a 16-page booklet with lyrics and photography, and a double-sided Guinness collectors’ art print created by Bono.

The partnership also includes two limited-edition U2 and Guinness t-shirts available on November 13. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the vinyl and t-shirts will be donated to the Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund to support local community initiatives.

U2.com subscribers can pre-order the limited-edition album online starting November 4. Physical purchases will be available in limited quantities at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in London on November 13, followed by a release at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago on November 20.

Carnaval De Luz is the 16th studio album from U2 and represents the band’s first release of new material in nine years. The album features the latest track, “The Greatest Show On Earth,” accompanied by a music video directed by Anton Corbijn.

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The post U2 and Guinness collaborate on limited edition vinyl for new album first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.