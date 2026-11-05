Hostess® Kicks off the Holidays with a Fresh Lineup of Baked Snacks to Enjoy all Season Long

Hostess introduced a limited-time lineup of seasonal baked snacks on Nov. 3, 2026. The release features a combination of new flavor profiles and holiday packaging updates across several of the brand’s core product lines.

The seasonal collection introduces Snickerdoodle Flavored Twinkies, which feature soft sponge cake and crème infused with snickerdoodle spice. Additional holiday offerings include Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Flavored Donettes, Holiday Cupcakes topped with festive sprinkles, and Holiday Sno Balls coated in marshmallow and coconut.

Alongside the seasonal menu, the brand debuted Hostess Stuffed Coffee Cakes as a permanent addition available exclusively at Walmart. The new item combines traditional coffee cake and cinnamon streusel with a vanilla-flavored crème filling.

The holiday products are available at retail locations nationwide in both single-serve and multi-pack options. Packaging for the seasonal items has been updated with festive icons to highlight the limited-edition releases.

Hostess operates as a subsidiary of The J.M. Smucker Co., producing sweet baked goods including Donettes, Twinkies, and Cupcakes. The J.M. Smucker Co. manufactures packaged food products across North America, managing consumer brands across coffee, fruit spreads, pet care, and baked snacks.

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The post Hostess launches seasonal baked snack lineup for the holidays first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.