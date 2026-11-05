ESPN networks set Week 10 college football slate with 15 Top 25 teams and five ranked matchups

ESPN networks will carry 15 AP Top 25 teams in Week 10 of the 2026-27 college football season, including six of the top 10. The 88-game slate runs from Tuesday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 7, across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN Radio and Disney+.

Five games on Saturday feature two ranked teams facing each other. They are No. 7 BYU at No. 3 Utah on ABC, No. 10 Texas at No. 19 Missouri on ESPN, No. 9 Alabama at No. 15 LSU on ABC, No. 8 Kentucky at No. 16 Tennessee on ESPN and No. 2 Georgia at No. 12 Ole Miss on ABC.

ABC’s Saturday lineup includes six Top 15 teams. The day begins with the 104th meeting of the Holy War, as BYU visits Utah at noon ET with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call. Alabama and LSU follow at 3:30 p.m. as the 4K Game of the Week, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge announcing. Georgia and Ole Miss close the night at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Katie George.

ESPN has a ranked team on Friday night, when TCU visits No. 24 Arizona at 10:15 p.m. On Saturday, the network airs six ranked teams. Texas and Missouri meet at noon, Texas A&M visits No. 23 South Carolina at 3 p.m., Kentucky and Tennessee play at 6:15 p.m., and West Virginia visits No. 13 Texas Tech at 9:30 p.m. SEC Network has Oklahoma and No. 25 Florida at 7:45 p.m., while ACC Network shows Merrimack at No. 14 Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m.

Fans have several ways to watch beyond television. Alabama/LSU and Georgia/Ole Miss are also available as immersive viewing experiences on Meta Quest through the TV App, with live 180-degree coverage. Alabama/LSU and Georgia/Ole Miss are on ESPN Radio as well. Disney+ offerings include Texas/Missouri, Alabama/LSU, and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot from South Bend, where No. 4 Notre Dame hosts top-ranked Miami.

The return of MACtion also begins this week. Tuesday and Wednesday are highlighted by MAC standings leader Ohio and a matchup between conference contenders Buffalo and Miami (Ohio).

Additional Highlighted Games

Tuesday, Nov. 3 Ohio at Akron | 7 p.m. on ESPN2 | Eric Rothman and Dustin Fox Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) | 8 p.m. on ESPN | Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman

Wednesday, Nov. 4 Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 | Ted Emrich and Fozzy Whittaker

Thursday, Nov. 5 UTSA at Florida Atlantic | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN | Matt Barrie , Chase Daniel and Paul Carcaterra

Friday, Nov. 6 Virginia Tech at SMU | 7 p.m. on ESPN | Mike Monaco , Jordan Rodgers and Dana Boyle

Saturday, Nov. 7 Clemson at Syracuse | noon on ESPN2 | Lowell Galindo , Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport Arkansas at Auburn | 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network | Taylor Zarzour , Matt Stinchcomb and Michella Chester Louisville at Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network | Wes Durham , Max Browne and Madison Fitzpatrick



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The post ESPN networks set Week 10 college football slate with 15 Top 25 teams and five ranked matchups first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.