New Balance launches the Made in USA 990v7 on Nov. 6

New Balance has introduced the Made in USA 990v7, the latest version of the 990 silhouette that has been part of the brand’s lineup for more than four decades. The shoe will be available beginning Nov. 6 at NewBalance.com and select global retailers, with a suggested retail price of $200.

The 990 was first introduced in 1982, after four years of development aimed at building the best running shoe possible. It became the first running shoe to break the $100 barrier. Over time, it grew from a premium running shoe into a style embraced by athletes, creatives and everyday consumers.

“Born from running, the 990 has grown far beyond its original purpose, earning the admiration of marathoners, fashionistas, and comfort enthusiasts around the globe,” said Chris Davis, New Balance brand president and chief marketing officer. He added that the 990v7 continues to be loved by “supermodels in London and dads in Ohio alike.”

The 990v7 follows a design philosophy New Balance calls “memories from the future.” Subtle updates to proportion, layering and construction give the classic design a more streamlined look. The upper is made of pigskin suede, breathable mesh, refined leather accents, and synthetic suede sway bars.

Underfoot, a softer version of the FuelCell midsole first introduced with the 990v6 provides cushioning and energy return. ENCAP technology, the signature CR device and a new TPU midfoot shank add stability and guidance. The shoe is crafted in the United States.

A global campaign supports the launch and features New Balance ambassadors ROSALÍA, Josh Allen, Cooper Flagg and IU. New Balance Made in USA footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more, and it makes up a limited portion of the company’s U.S. sales. New Balance is based in Boston.

Follow us on social media

Facebook • Instagram • Tiktok • Newsbreak

Visit our other sites

Finding Connecticut • Finding New York City • Finding The Hudson Valley • Finding Lehigh Valley • Finding Westport

The post New Balance launches the Made in USA 990v7 on Nov. 6 first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.