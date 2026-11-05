Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas returns Nov. 6 with more than 6 million lights

Photo via Dollywood

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana begins Friday, Nov. 6, at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park. The festival features more than 6 million lights, festive decorations, live entertainment, and seasonal dining. It has been named Best Theme Park Christmas Event 15 times.

Wildwood Grove becomes a snowy scene with Snow in the Grove, where snow falls over Wildwood Creek as the Wildwood Tree lights up each evening. Dollywood’s Christmas characters, including Roly and Poly, Benjamin Bear, and Flit and Flutter, join in as the snow comes down. Glacier Ridge also returns, filling Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass, and Upper Craftsman’s Valley with an arctic light display.

In Rivertown Junction, the Christmas Reflections trees of light shine over the pond with five colorful trees reflected in the water. Peppermint Valley, in Country Fair, features red and white candy cane lights.

Live entertainment includes the festival’s headline show, “Christmas in the Smokies,” at Celebrity Theater. “Heidi Parton’s A Christmas To Remember” features Dolly Parton’s niece, Heidi, sharing songs and stories from her family’s Christmas traditions. Returning favorites include “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “O’ Holy Night,” “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band” and “Candlelight Carolers.”

Santa’s List… Naughty or Nice? Let guests visit Santa’s Smoky Mountain cabin, see him finalizing his list and work with his elves on Christmas wish lists. Santa will also host breakfast at Aunt Granny’s Restaurant on Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The separately ticketed breakfast costs $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for children, and Santa’s last day at the park is Dec. 23.

The holiday menu includes buffalo chicken stuffed baked potatoes, jambalaya, stuffing stackers, loaded potato soup, crispy fried corn strips and parmesan rosemary knots. Sweet options include a mint chocolate chip brownie sundae, red velvet hot chocolate, vanilla eggnog and candy cane cupcakes, apple dumplings, and gingerbread people cookies. Festival Tasting Passes cost $45.99 plus tax, or $42.99 for gold and diamond season passholders, and can be bought online or at culinary locations in the park.

Most rides will be open during the Christmas season, giving guests a view of the lights from above. “Dolly’s love for the Christmas season began right here in these beautiful Smoky Mountains,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts president. He added that the park hopes guests “create those new memories and family traditions that they’ll share for many years to come.”

The holiday spirit extends to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which offer roaming entertainment, marshmallow roasting and hot seasonal drinks. DreamMore features a two-story lobby Christmas tree, a Christmas Tree Show on the pool deck and holiday meals at Song & Hearth: A Southern Eatery. HeartSong Lodge offers a lobby fireplace and holiday dinners at Ember & Elm: Tastes Rooted in the Smokies.

Dollywood 2027 Season Passes are on sale now and include admission to this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas. Ticket purchasers receive credit for the value of a regular one-day ticket toward a 2027 pass. Veterans and active military can save $35 per Silver, Gold or Diamond pass from Nov. 2-15 after validating their status at id.me, and the offer covers immediate family members.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana runs Friday, Nov. 6, through Jan. 3, 2027. More information is available at dollywood.com or through the Dollywood app.

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The post Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas returns Nov. 6 with more than 6 million lights first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.