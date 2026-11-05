Apple TV has released the trailer for “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy,” a new Peanuts holiday special that premieres globally Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The special is the latest in the “Snoopy Presents” series.

In the story, the Peanuts kids are on their best behavior, but Snoopy has landed on Santa’s naughty list. With 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to prove he is not such a bad beagle after all. Along the way, he discovers that the season is about more than gifts.

The special is scored by Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and features original music from several artists. EGOT honoree John Legend performs “Get Ready,” produced by Raphael Saadiq. Grammy Award winner Kamasi Washington performs “Trying to Get There” with Grammy Award winner Leon Bridges. Grammy Award winner Laufey sings the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” produced by Spencer Stewart.

Inspired by the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the special is produced by Peanuts and WildBrain. Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco and Mark Evestaff are the executive producers.

“Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” will stream on Apple TV, the exclusive streaming home for Peanuts content. Apple TV carries the classic Peanuts library, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” along with original series such as “The Snoopy Show” and “Snoopy in Space.” An expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions runs until 2030.

Apple TV is also producing a new animated feature film with WildBrain and Peanuts. In “Snoopy Unleashed,” Snoopy runs away from home, and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang travel to the Big City to find him.

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The post Apple TV releases trailer for new Peanuts special “12 Days of Snoopy” first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.