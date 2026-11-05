Las Vegas resorts offer Thanksgiving menus, pumpkin spa treatments, and Cyber Sale deals

Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse Interior Main Dining Room photo via Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts are rolling out seasonal dining, drink, spa, and travel offerings this fall. The company put together a bucket list of 11 ways for guests to celebrate the season, from pumpkin-inspired treatments to Thanksgiving feasts.

At The Spa at Flamingo Las Vegas, guests can book a 50-minute Pumpkin Soufflé Facial or a 50-minute Vanilla Pumpkin Comfort Massage through Saturday, Jan. 30, 2027. Both treatments start at $140, and the spa is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, brings several dining options. Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas will serve a three-course tasting menu with a Turkey Wellington entree and Sticky Toffee Pudding for dessert, from 4 to 10:30 p.m. for $159.99 per person.

Other Thanksgiving choices include a Smoked Turkey Leg at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Casino, with prix fixe menus at Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas, Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas and GIADA at The Vanderpump Hotel. Prices range from $59.99 to $129 per person.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas will offer a Thanksgiving Prix Fixe from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 29, for $124.99 per person. The menu includes Butternut Squash Soup, Big Martha’s Pierogis, a choice of Roasted Turkey or Prime Rib and Pumpkin Pie. A to-go version starting at $129.99 can be pre-ordered through Nov. 24 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace will serve seasonal items including Citrus Brined Turkey, Candied Yams with Brûléed Marshmallows, Boursin Mashed Potatoes and Giblet Gravy. It is open Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 2:30 to 9 p.m. and Nov. 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For something sweeter, Salt & Straw at Flamingo Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas is serving a five-course Thanksgiving dinner in ice cream form through Friday, Nov. 27. Flavors include Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, Turkey and Bacon Caramel, and a vegan Cranberry Shortbread Tart. Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace and Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas are selling Bourbon Pecan, Extra Silky Pumpkin and Salted Caramel Apple pies for $12.99 per slice or $70.99 per pie. Pre-orders for whole pies run through Nov. 26 for pickup Nov. 24-26.

Drink options include the Apple Cider Margarita at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, available through Monday, Nov. 30, for $26.99. The SIPS Drinkery House pop-up at VISTA Cocktail Lounge at Caesars Palace features signature drinks from Barcelona’s SIPS, named The World’s Best Bar by The World’s Best 50 Bars in 2023. Cocktails are $25.99, and the pop-up runs through Thursday, Dec. 31. Caramella Italian Restaurant & Lounge at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is also serving a limited-time fall menu through Dec. 31, with dishes such as Butternut Agnolotti and Osso Buco priced from $22 to $69.

Travelers can get early access to Caesars Entertainment’s Cyber Sale on Monday, Nov. 16, with up to 60% off all eight of its Las Vegas hotels for stays through October 2027. Regular access begins Monday, Nov. 30, and the sale extends from Tuesday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 4. Through Dec. 4, guests can also buy $50 tickets to select shows, including Thomas Rhett, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Dunham and Donny Osmond, plus two tickets for $50 to the High Roller Observation Wheel, Fly LINQ Zipline and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck. Details are available at caesars.com/sale.

Nevada residents can receive complimentary self-parking at all eight Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts through Dec. 26 by scanning a valid Nevada ID at garage exits. Residents who are Caesars Rewards members also get 25% off eligible drink and dining experiences.

Veterans and active-duty military members can save up to 25% off the lowest available hotel rates through ID.me with the Caesars Rewards Veterans Day Military Discount. The offer applies to reservations made Nov. 4-11 for travel through November 2027, and blackout dates apply. At Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, “Guy’s Salute to Service” offers the All American Bacon Burger with fries for $25, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Guy Fieri Foundation. Veterans and active-duty military members also receive a complimentary domestic draft beer, while military members and first responders get 25% off their meals.

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The post Las Vegas resorts offer Thanksgiving menus, pumpkin spa treatments, and Cyber Sale deals first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.