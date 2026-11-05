MGM Resorts launches MGM Zone for Las Vegas Grand Prix race week

Photo via MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International has announced MGM Zone, a lineup of racing, culinary, fashion, and art activations for the 2026 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan and Park MGM will host experiences from Nov. 16 to 22, leading up to and during race weekend, Nov. 19 to 21. It is the fourth year of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“With the Las Vegas Grand Prix back for year four, we are focusing on what MGM Resorts does best, bringing together incredible sports, luxury hospitality and entertainment,” said Ryan Abboushi, MGM Resorts’ president of entertainment.

Racing fans can get close to an official TGR Haas F1 Team race car and memorabilia at The Cosmopolitan, on display Nov. 16 to 22 on Level 2 of the Chelsea Tower. A Haas team meet-and-greet takes place Wednesday, Nov. 18, on a first-come, first-served basis with limited capacity. At ARIA, the Smooth Operator Lounge returns, inspired by driver Carlos Sainz and his viral rendition of Sade’s “Smooth Operator,” with a special appearance by Sainz.

Also at ARIA, The Auction by Google Play runs Nov. 18 to 20 at Iris. The free experience includes a giant gacha game, a model car to customize and a keychain charm bar, ending with a live auction Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. At Bellagio, the Ferrari boutique offers race-weekend items, and The Paddock Journal and Lytedust pop-up is free and open to the public Nov. 19 to 22.

Dining and drink highlights include the return of Shoey Bar at Bellagio, open Nov. 19 to 21, with limited-edition Sparco motorsport shoes and drinks served in race helmets. The Food Deserves Pepsi Flavor Circuit takes place next to Park MGM from Nov. 19 to 21, featuring bites from Las Vegas restaurants. Chef Olivia Tiedemann takes over Scarpetta at The Cosmopolitan on Nov. 20, and Tokyo’s Yoroniku partners with bartender Shingo Gokan at Yellowtail on Nov. 19.

Guest bar residencies include New York’s Superbueno at The Vault at Bellagio Nov. 19 to 21 and Employees Only at The Reserve Bar at Park MGM Nov. 18 to 22. Michael Mina Bellagio hosts wine experiences with Silver Oak, Williams Selyem and Quintessa from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 to 21, priced at $145 for one day or $399 for all three, plus tax and gratuity. Other offerings include a Champagne experience at Terrazza di Sogno, a prix fixe menu at Harvest, and the Lights Out steakhouse dinner at Momofuku Las Vegas.

At The Cosmopolitan, artist Armin Flossdorf paints race-themed works live from 2 to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 18 to 21. OpenInkStand offers free live sketching Nov. 20 and 21, and performance duo The Bumbys return with personalized typewritten appraisals. A race-inspired digital art display runs in the lobby Nov. 9 to 22, along with helmets designed by Las Vegas artists on display Nov. 16 to 22.

Race viewing is also part of the lineup. The Boulevard Party Deck at The Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Pool runs Nov. 20 and 21 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. with a live DJ and band, available to guests who book the two-night room package. Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan serves a race-inspired menu Nov. 20 and 21, with a two-for-one special for Nevada residents Nov. 16 to 20.

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The post MGM Resorts launches MGM Zone for Las Vegas Grand Prix race week first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.