Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has announced the deluxe version of her third studio album, Daughter from Hell (Deluxe), out Nov. 20. The deluxe edition has five additional songs, and pre-orders are open now. Her new single, “Here You Come, There You Go,” is out now.

The deluxe edition includes “Out of Nowhere,” which became a fan favorite after Abrams debuted it live at her 2025 Glastonbury performance. It also includes “Crazy Girl,” which was featured on the vinyl exclusive and will be available digitally for the first time. The single was featured on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, and Abrams spoke with Lowe about the track and the deluxe album on The Zane Lowe Show.

Fans who pre-order the deluxe album on iTunes will receive “Hit the Wall,” “Look at My Life” and “Here You Come, There You Go” as instant-gratification tracks.

Daughter from Hell was released in July and became Abrams’ first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. It also reached No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland and New Zealand. Rolling Stone gave the album 4.5 out of 5 stars, and The Associated Press gave it 4 stars. NPR called it “the best thing she’s ever done.”

Abrams wrote and produced the album with longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner. It captures the uncertainty, growth and emotional turbulence of life in one’s twenties. It arrived two years after her second album, The Secret of Us.

The release says the full deluxe track list and tour routing appear “below,” but neither came through in the text you pasted. If you want the other three deluxe songs or specific tour stops in the article, send those over. Also, if you’re posting this after Oct. 31, change the “Saturday Night Live” sentence to past tense.

Clickhere to pre order.

Click here to listen.

North America tour dates

Wed Dec 02 Denver, CO Ball Arena *

Thu Dec 03 Denver, CO Ball Arena *

Sun Dec 06 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena *

Mon Dec 07 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena *

Wed Dec 09 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena *

Thu Dec 10 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena *

Mon Dec 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum *

Fri Dec 18 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum +

Sat Dec 19 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum +

Sun Dec 20 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum +

Tue Jan 26 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena –

Wed Jan 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena –

Fri Jan 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena –

Sun Jan 31 Portland, OR Moda Center –

Mon Feb 01 Portland, OR Moda Center –

Thu Feb 11 Chicago, IL United Center #

Fri Feb 12 Chicago, IL United Center #

Sun Feb 14 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena #

Mon Feb 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena #

Thu Feb 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena ^

Fri Feb 19 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena ^

Tue Feb 23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena ^

Wed Feb 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena ^

Fri Feb 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center ^

Sat Feb 27 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center ^

Mon Mar 01 Boston, MA TD Garden ^

Tue Mar 02 Boston, MA TD Garden ^

Thu Mar 04 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena =

Fri Mar 05 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena =

Mon Mar 08 Montréal, QC Centre Bell =

Tue Mar 09 Montréal, QC Centre Bell =

Fri Mar 12 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena ~

Sat Mar 13 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena ~

Tue Mar 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center |

Wed Mar 17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center |

Fri Mar 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center |

Sat Mar 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center |

Support From:

* Rachel Chinouriri

+ Holly Humberstone

– Del Water Gap

# Charlotte Lawrence

^ Grace Ives

= Bella Kay

~ Jensen McRae

|The Japanese House

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The post Gracie Abrams announces Daughter from Hell (Deluxe) with new single “Here You Come, There You Go” first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.