Rhino High Fidelity has released a new audiophile edition of The Stooges’ self-titled debut, The Stooges, on reel-to-reel. The album first lit punk rock’s fuse in 1969, long before it exploded in 1976. The edition is available now exclusively at Rhino.com.

The Stooges (Rhino High Fidelity R2R) was duplicated in real time from a 1:1 copy of the original flat analog master tape. The result is a master-quality listening experience that captures the recording’s full dynamics. The edition is limited to 350 copies worldwide.

The release uses 15 i.p.s. half-track 1/4″ tape produced to the IEC equalization standard on premium RTM LPR90 tape stock. The tape is stored on a 10.5″ metal reel.

Iggy Pop, who is credited as Iggy Stooge on this album, Ron Asheton, Scott Asheton and Dave Alexander left Ann Arbor, Michigan, to record the debut in New York with producer John Cale. Across eight tracks, the band’s visceral rhythms and roaring guitars fused with Iggy’s confrontational vocals. The result was an elemental sound that was ahead of its time.

“1969” opens the album, while “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and “No Fun” showcase the quartet’s primal power. Cale, who played viola on the first two Velvet Underground albums, also plays it on the experimental “We Will Fall.”

Largely overlooked when it came out, The Stooges is now regarded as one of rock’s most vital debuts. When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted the band in 2010, it described them as “punk before punk existed.”

Rhino High Fidelity draws from Warner Music’s catalog to reissue seminal albums across genres, from rock and pop to jazz and soul. Each title pairs uncompromising audio with archival-grade packaging.

Click here to order.

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The post Rhino High Fidelity releases The Stooges’ debut album on reel-to-reel first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.