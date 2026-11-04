TWAS has unveiled its Crystal Luxe Edition of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, a Swarovski® crystal-covered book retailing for $24,000. The edition is adorned with more than 16,000 Swarovski® crystals. It is set to be featured alongside the Christmas tree display at the Swarovski® flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The book is described as a collectible work of art, with thousands of hand-applied crystals. Each large-format edition is signed and numbered by the artist and features hand-applied 18K gold-gilded pages, with gold and silver foils throughout.

The edition comes in a handcrafted presentation box. Every book is made to order and one of a kind, intended as a future heirloom.

The anticipated display at the Swarovski® flagship store places the book among the season’s holiday spectacles. It celebrates the intersection of crystal artistry and a cherished Christmas tradition.

“Christmas is about creating memories and traditions that last for generations,” said Keir Walton, co-founder of TWAS. “With the Crystal Luxe Edition, we’ve reimagined a beloved classic as an extraordinary work of art to be treasured for a lifetime.”

The Crystal Luxe Edition is part of TWAS’s collection of luxury holiday books, created to transform timeless Christmas traditions into heirloom-quality works of art. More information is available at twas.art.

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The post Crystal Luxe Edition of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas heads to Swarovski’s Fifth Avenue store first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.