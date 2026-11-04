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Crystal Luxe Edition of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas heads to Swarovski’s Fifth Avenue store
By JELD,2 days ago
TWAS has unveiled its Crystal Luxe Edition of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, a Swarovski® crystal-covered book retailing for $24,000. The edition is adorned with more than 16,000 Swarovski® crystals. It is set to be featured alongside the Christmas tree display at the Swarovski® flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
The book is described as a collectible work of art, with thousands of hand-applied crystals. Each large-format edition is signed and numbered by the artist and features hand-applied 18K gold-gilded pages, with gold and silver foils throughout.
The edition comes in a handcrafted presentation box. Every book is made to order and one of a kind, intended as a future heirloom.
The anticipated display at the Swarovski® flagship store places the book among the season’s holiday spectacles. It celebrates the intersection of crystal artistry and a cherished Christmas tradition.
“Christmas is about creating memories and traditions that last for generations,” said Keir Walton, co-founder of TWAS. “With the Crystal Luxe Edition, we’ve reimagined a beloved classic as an extraordinary work of art to be treasured for a lifetime.”
The Crystal Luxe Edition is part of TWAS’s collection of luxury holiday books, created to transform timeless Christmas traditions into heirloom-quality works of art. More information is available at twas.art.
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The post Crystal Luxe Edition of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas heads to Swarovski’s Fifth Avenue store first appeared on This is JELD ⚡️.