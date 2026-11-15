Jeffersonville is busy right now with security and safety hiring, especially around the LG battery plant and local sites. If you like keeping people and places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Jeffersonville, OH (interviews in Dublin, OH – 545 Metro Place S, Suite 200 )

(interviews in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

Bonus: $300 sign-on bonus ($100 after 30 days, $200 after 90 days)

You’ll patrol and monitor a client site, control access, and report any safety or security issues. Good fit if you’re 18+, can pass a drug screen and background check, have driver certification, and want steady hours with a big national security company.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Jeffersonville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Lead a team of security officers, handle schedules, and step in on the floor when needed. This is a good move if you have 1+ year of security experience, driver certification, and want leadership experience without full-time hours.

Employer: CP&P (Tier 1 partner to LG)

Location: 1 Innovation Way, Jeffersonville, OH 43128 (also hiring in Holland, MI)

(also hiring in Holland, MI) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $70,000/year (negotiable at interview, with OT and night shift pay)

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays

You’ll run short daily safety meetings, walk the production floor, spot and report hazards, train new staff, and handle basic safety paperwork. Open to new grads and people without prior safety experience as long as you can legally work in the U.S. and want to learn; manufacturing or field experience is a plus but not required.

To apply, send your resume to apply@cpnpinc.com with subject: “안전지원 – 성함” (Safety Application – Your Name).

If any of these catch your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good public safety roles in Jeffersonville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.