🔧 Jeffersonville, OH Data Center Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Jeffersonville’s data center scene is heating up, and Amazon is staffing up to keep huge cloud sites running. If you’ve got electrical/mechanical skills, there’s real money and growth here.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Jeffersonville, OH

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: $111,300 – $186,100/year (USA, OH, Jeffersonville)

Lead the night shift for a mission-critical AWS data center, keeping electrical, mechanical, and fire/life safety systems at peak performance with 99.999% uptime. You’ll manage projects, mentor techs, and be the go-to person for facility issues while using CMMS tools and Microsoft Office to track work.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Jeffersonville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,300 – $186,100/year (USA, OH, Jeffersonville)

Day-to-day lead for all data center facility operations, from generators and chillers to UPS and building automation. This role mixes hands-on troubleshooting with project management and team leadership, perfect if you’ve got 4+ years data center experience and like owning big, complex systems.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Jeffersonville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37.64 – $65.91/hour (USA, OH, Jeffersonville)

Front-line role keeping AWS data centers running: you’ll do building rounds, monitor BMS/EPMS, and work on generators, UPS, PDUs, chillers, cooling towers, and more. Good fit if you have 2+ years electrical/mechanical facilities experience, can work 12-hour/rotating shifts, and want strong pay plus Amazon benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.