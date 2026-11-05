🛒 Jeffersonville, OH Retail Jobs With Multiple Growth Paths

Jeffersonville’s retail scene is busy for a small town, with several chains hiring for customer-facing roles. Good options here if you like people, don’t mind being on your feet, and want room to move up.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Jeffersonville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00/hour

Work inside grocery stores using your smartphone to scan and record product data. Training is provided, no experience needed, with growth opportunities, customizable benefits, and the option to pick up extra hours.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Jeffersonville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus an extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am, quarterly bonuses

Lead a team in a busy convenience store, helping with food service, customer service, and store upkeep. This role stands out for bonuses, PTO, 401(k) match, stock ownership, tuition help, and full medical/vision/dental.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Jeffersonville, OH

Type: Full-time, entry-level management

Hands-on assistant manager role where you help run the store, support your team, and keep food, merchandising, and operations on track. Good fit if you have retail experience, want leadership responsibilities, and can work shifts, nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.