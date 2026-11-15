Looking for a new four-legged friend in Jeffersonville, IN? These adoptable dogs at Jeffersonville Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

This small mixed-breed girl has a rich brown coat and is waiting at the shelter for someone to give her a second chance. If you’re looking for a smaller adult dog, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived listing)

(fee-waived listing) Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

This cream-colored small mix has a soft look and a gentle presence in her photos. With a fee-waived adoption, she may be an especially good option for someone ready to open their home and heart.

👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived listing)

(fee-waived listing) Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

A sleek black medium-sized mix, this girl is listed with a waived adoption fee. She may be a nice fit if you want an adult dog past the puppy stage.

👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

Loki is a tan medium-sized mixed-breed boy with a bright, alert face. If you’re looking for an adult companion to join your daily routine, Loki could be the one.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/White Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived listing)

(fee-waived listing) Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

This pretty medium-sized girl has a warm red-and-white coat. With her fee waived, she’s a wonderful option for someone ready to give an adult dog a stable home.

👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

Included with adoption: Spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines (per listing)

Baba is a young puppy with a dark, chocolatey coat and sweet puppy eyes. Her adoption fee includes her spay, micro-chip, and current vaccines. The shelter would love for you to come meet her in person.

Adoption hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Visit in person:

Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Phone: (812) 282-0071

👉 Meet Baba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Jeffersonville Animal Shelter at (812) 282-0071 or stop by during adoption hours to meet them. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.