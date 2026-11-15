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🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jeffersonville
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Jeffersonville, IN? These adoptable dogs at Jeffersonville Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.
JAS-Stray (Brown/Chocolate, Small Mix)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 282-0071
This small mixed-breed girl has a rich brown coat and is waiting at the shelter for someone to give her a second chance. If you’re looking for a smaller adult dog, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAS-Stray (Cream, Small Mix)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived listing)
- Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 282-0071
This cream-colored small mix has a soft look and a gentle presence in her photos. With a fee-waived adoption, she may be an especially good option for someone ready to open their home and heart.
👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAS-Stray (Black, Medium Mix)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived listing)
- Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 282-0071
A sleek black medium-sized mix, this girl is listed with a waived adoption fee. She may be a nice fit if you want an adult dog past the puppy stage.
👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 282-0071
Loki is a tan medium-sized mixed-breed boy with a bright, alert face. If you’re looking for an adult companion to join your daily routine, Loki could be the one.
👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAS-Stray (Red/White, Medium Mix)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/White
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived listing)
- Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 282-0071
This pretty medium-sized girl has a warm red-and-white coat. With her fee waived, she’s a wonderful option for someone ready to give an adult dog a stable home.
👉 Meet this JAS-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baba
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (812) 282-0071
- Included with adoption: Spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines (per listing)
Baba is a young puppy with a dark, chocolatey coat and sweet puppy eyes. Her adoption fee includes her spay, micro-chip, and current vaccines. The shelter would love for you to come meet her in person.
Adoption hours:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Saturday: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Visit in person:
Jeffersonville Animal Shelter
201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Phone: (812) 282-0071
👉 Meet Baba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Jeffersonville Animal Shelter at (812) 282-0071 or stop by during adoption hours to meet them. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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