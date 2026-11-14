Healthcare hiring is steady in Jeffersonville, with solid options whether you like fast‑paced surgery or long‑term resident care.

Below are a few strong picks you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Advanced Regional Surgery Center)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Advanced Regional Surgery Center) Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: PRN / As-needed (listed as full-time in posting system)

(listed as full-time in posting system) Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced ambulatory surgery center supporting surgeons in the OR. Good fit if you have a surgical tech program, know aseptic technique, and like a tight, team-based environment with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed under United Surgical Partners; it’s the same job, so just apply once on the site you prefer.

Employer: American Senior Communities

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time (Days and Nights available)

(Days and Nights available) Salary: $37–$40/hr based on experience + shift differentials for nights/weekends

Provide hands-on care and build real relationships with residents in a skilled nursing setting. This role stands out for strong pay, access to your earnings before payday, low-cost medical, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and clear career growth paths in a large Indiana-based senior care network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.