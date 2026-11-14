Jeffersonville has a nice mix of steady full-time routes and flexible side-gigs right now. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: Jeffersonville, IN (also serves Clarksville, Scottsburg, Sellersburg)

(also serves Clarksville, Scottsburg, Sellersburg) Type: Full-time

Pay: $206.53 – $209.53 per day, depending on experience

Route-based role where you stock, rotate, and merchandise Coca-Cola products, manage orders, and support store displays. Good fit if you like working independently, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want career growth, benefits, and training with a major brand.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Jeffersonville, IN (travel to stores within ~25 miles)

(travel to stores within ~25 miles) Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours

Pay: $10/hour

Very flexible retail merchandising job where you set up displays, stock shelves, and do product audits on your own schedule. Great if you need make-your-own-hours work, have reliable transportation, and want access to benefits options and a 401(k) even in a part-time role.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $16.00/hour

Hands-on customer service job helping guide cars through the wash, manage memberships, and keep the site clean and safe. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day certification program, and it’s ideal if you like working outdoors, staying active, and bringing high energy to a small team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.