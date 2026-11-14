Jeffersonville’s warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid logistics roles just opened up. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is a mix of shipping, receiving, and inventory work. You’ll handle orders, create shipping labels (including international), do data entry, and help keep the warehouse inspection-ready. Good fit if you have 1+ year warehouse experience and like detail-focused work.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More focused on inventory accuracy and reporting than shipping. You’ll run cycle counts, track damaged product, and help with recalls, holds, and quality checks. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience who enjoys problem-solving and working with numbers.

Employer: Medline Industries

Medline Industries Location: Jeffersonville, IN, US

Jeffersonville, IN, US Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily warehouse operations for a major healthcare supplier. You’ll supervise staff, oversee receiving and shipping, protect inventory accuracy, and drive safety and productivity. Ideal if you have 3+ years warehouse and supervisory experience and want to step into or grow in leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—logistics roles in Jeffersonville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.