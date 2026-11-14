Jeffersonville has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. All you need to do is pick the whiskered face that steals your heart.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

Archer is a young brown tabby boy looking for his first real home. At this low adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Archer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

Jasper is another brown tabby kitten at the shelter, ready to grow up with a family of his own. If you’re thinking of adopting two kittens, he’d love a buddy.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

Rory is a baby brown tabby boy who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home. Kittens like Rory do best with lots of play and gentle handling.

👉 Meet Rory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red/white

Orange or red/white Adoption fee: $40

Includes: Neuter, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines

Neuter, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

— Address for visits: 201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Adoption hours: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 11am–5pm; Sat 11am–3pm

Forrest is a handsome orange-and-white kitten whose fee covers his neuter, microchip, and current vaccines. The shelter would love for you to stop by and meet him during adoption hours.

👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $40

Includes: Neuter, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines

Neuter, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

— Address for visits: 201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Adoption hours: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 11am–5pm; Sat 11am–3pm

Wiley is a striking black-and-white kitten. His adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccines, making it easy to bring him home safely and affordably.

👉 Meet Wiley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

Pennywise is a brown tabby and white kitten looking for a fresh start in a loving home. If you enjoy playful, growing cats, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pennywise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

Amber is a young female tabby-and-white cat, a nice choice if you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful.

👉 Meet Amber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $40

Includes: Spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines

Spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

— Address for visits: 201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Adoption hours: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 11am–5pm; Sat 11am–3pm

Nena is a baby brown tabby girl whose fee covers her spay, microchip, and vaccines. She’s ready to head straight into a safe, permanent home.

👉 Meet Nena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair (Gilbert) and Domestic Shorthair (Reggie)

Domestic Longhair (Gilbert) and Domestic Shorthair (Reggie) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male (both)

Male (both) Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100 (bonded pair)

(bonded pair) Type of listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Jeffersonville, IN)

These two bonded littermate brothers must be adopted together. They are already fixed and described as “perfect kitties” with no behavioral issues. Gilbert is a gentle giant with long fur, very sweet and vocal, and purrs like a motorboat. Reggie is his short-haired twin and was the runt of the litter; he’s described as a sweet baby who has completely won his family’s hearts.

👉 Meet Gilbert and Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

Mango is an adult orange boy, a good option if you’d like a cat who’s past the kitten stage and a bit more settled.

👉 Meet Mango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue and white

Gray or blue and white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter — (812) 282-0071

Quincy is a gray-and-white adult cat waiting patiently for a new family. If you want a companion who’s likely more predictable than a kitten, Quincy may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Quincy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Jeffersonville, consider stopping by Jeffersonville Animal Shelter (201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130) during adoption hours or reaching out through the Adoptapet links above. Sharing these cats with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.