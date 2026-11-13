Jeffersonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and clear growth paths. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: BioVivo Science

BioVivo Science Location: Jeffersonville, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a maintenance team keeping production equipment and facility systems running safely and smoothly. You’ll supervise techs, handle preventive and emergency repairs, manage spare parts, and track utility use and maintenance costs.

Why it stands out: Leadership role with hands-on mechanical/electrical work, exposure to FDA/GMP environments, and solid benefits including 401(k with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO).

Employer: Revere Plastics Systems

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Salary: Not listed (includes 3rd shift premium)

Overnight leadership role where you’re second-in-command on the shift, backing up the Production Supervisor. You’ll run huddles, track output and quality, solve problems with Maintenance and Quality, and help train and coach the crew.

Why it stands out: Built-in growth path toward Production Supervisor plus strong perks like shift differential, PTO from day one, quarterly bonus potential, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Amatrol, Inc.

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Not listed ($1,000 signing bonus)

Hands-on bench assembly role building HVAC/R training systems using blueprints and technical specs. You’ll solder copper tubing, troubleshoot builds, and keep equipment calibrated in a climate-controlled shop.

Why it stands out: Steady daytime schedule (Mon–Fri), $1,000 signing bonus, strong time-off package (up to 5 weeks PTO over time), and clear skill-based advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply. Your next step up in Jeffersonville manufacturing could be one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.