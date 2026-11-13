Jeffersonville is busy with delivery and hauling work right now. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local driving jobs are worth a look.

Employer: TransForce

TransForce Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Temp-to-hire (listed as internship)

Temp-to-hire (listed as internship) Pay: $27.75/hour + overtime

Schedule: Mon–Fri, local routes, home daily, 8–10 hour shifts, start times between 2 AM–12 PM

Local CDL A role delivering medical supplies, acting as a utility/route cover driver. You’ll get 6 days of ride-along training, steady weekday hours, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) once on board.

Employer: 2S Inc.

Location: Jeffersonville, IN (Terminal: 5153 Maritime Road, 47130 )

Jeffersonville, IN (Terminal: ) Type: Full-time, seasonal with potential to go permanent

Full-time, Pay: $180–$190 per day , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Flexible schedule

Drive a company-provided vehicle delivering FedEx packages—no CDL needed. Comes with paid training, bonuses, PTO, and a clear path from seasonal to permanent if you perform well.

Employer: Heidelberg Materials

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time, night shift

Full-time, night shift Pay: $23.50/hour

Operate heavy haul trucks moving raw materials at an aggregates site. This night-shift role offers strong benefits (401(k) with company contribution, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays) if you like equipment, outdoor work, and steady hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.