🏭 Jeffersonville manufacturing jobs with multiple skilled openings

Jeffersonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on, technical work. Here are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: McKesson

McKesson Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.36 – $38.94/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM; one Saturday/month 11:30 AM–8:30 PM

This role keeps pharmacy automation, robotics, and labeling equipment running smoothly in a high-tech facility. You’ll troubleshoot electrical, mechanical, and computer/network systems and help make sure patients get accurate meds on time.

Employer: Deposition Technology Innovations (DTI)

Deposition Technology Innovations (DTI) Location: Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Shifts: First or second shift (Mon–Fri)

Work on high-tech coating and manufacturing equipment, handling mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic maintenance. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement, plus chances to grow your skills.

Employer: Canadian Solar Inc. – CS Power Systems/CS Powertech

Location: Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (plus performance bonus; exact range not listed)

Lead a quality team in a solar cell manufacturing plant, making sure products meet strict standards and customer specs. You’ll oversee inspections, audits, data reporting, and drive improvements in a fast-growing clean energy operation with 401(k), medical, dental, life/disability, PTO, and sick days.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.