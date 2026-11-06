🐶 Friendly Jeffersonville Dogs Ready for Adoption Today

Looking for a loyal friend in Jeffersonville, IN? These adoptable dogs at Jeffersonville Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

Rex is a small mixed-breed boy with a soft, light-colored coat. His lower adoption fee makes him a great choice if you’re ready to open your heart and home to an adult dog.

👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125 (includes spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines)

(includes spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines) Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

Address for visits: 201 Willinger Lane, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Adoption hours: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 11:00 am–5:00 pm; Sat 11:00 am–3:00 pm

Discount is a beautiful brown medium-sized girl whose fee covers her spay, microchip, and current vaccines, so she’s well on her way to being ready for her new home. The shelter would love for you to stop by and meet her in person.

👉 Meet Discount and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Jeffersonville Animal Shelter

Phone: (812) 282-0071

Beaker is a young pup with a striking multi-colored coat. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, he could grow up to be your best buddy.

👉 Meet Beaker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jeffersonville, IN, consider visiting Jeffersonville Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (812) 282-0071 can help you learn more about any of them and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.